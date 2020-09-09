Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 13.2%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.21 and last traded at $54.34. 17,203,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 18,451,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,986,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 834,742 shares of company stock worth $57,881,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 48.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7,640.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $568,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $311,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

