MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Tops $943,545.58

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $943,545.58 and $866.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024932 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004164 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004396 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 200,268,378 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

