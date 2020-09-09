Monolith Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55,028.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $55,028.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00005244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.86 or 0.05153234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036374 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.