Monolith Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005191 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 40.5% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $29,484.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

