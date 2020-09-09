Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.46.

MPLX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 2,197,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,896. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

