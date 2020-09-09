MVL Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, MVL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $159,007.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, IDEX, UEX and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045634 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.86 or 0.05172427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052424 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, CoinBene, UEX, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.