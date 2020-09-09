MyWish Market Cap Achieves $412,667.88 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $412,667.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.60 or 0.05004724 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00035245 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052395 BTC.

MyWish is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

