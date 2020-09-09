National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Trading Down 11.7%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 2,258,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 882,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). National CineMedia had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 74,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $216,261.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

