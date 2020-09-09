Naviaddress (NAVI) Achieves Market Cap of $36,089.85

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $36,089.85 and approximately $4,485.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Naviaddress Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

