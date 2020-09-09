Nebula AI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $38.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $492,365.02 and approximately $38.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.66 or 0.05021935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,937,544,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

