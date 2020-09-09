Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Nebula AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $499,136.37 and $1,065.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045634 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.86 or 0.05172427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052424 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,937,754,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

