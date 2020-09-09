Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Nedbank Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 13,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 52,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

