Neumark (NEU) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05021787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark is a token. It launched on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,412,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,894,522 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.