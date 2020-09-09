New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

New Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBB) was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 17,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 549% from the average daily volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

About New Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NWBB)

New Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for New Buffalo Savings Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.