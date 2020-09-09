NewYorkCoin Price Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $221.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00467006 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,724,579,288 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

