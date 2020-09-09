NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Down 0.6%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.38). Approximately 268,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,043% from the average daily volume of 23,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.39).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $615.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

