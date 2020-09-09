Nick Leschly Sells 431 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of bluebird bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.20. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in bluebird bio by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

