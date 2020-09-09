Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nike worth $9,381,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 152,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,296,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.