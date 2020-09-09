NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $5,043.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001807 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 616,708,908 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

