Numeraire Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.88 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $105.37 million and $3.88 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $35.11 or 0.00349377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.09 or 0.05035580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052116 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,797 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.