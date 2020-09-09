NuShares (NSR) Price Hits $0.0004

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $2,946.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005371 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.