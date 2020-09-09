Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 11.8%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)’s share price dropped 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 1,561,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,799,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $528.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after buying an additional 255,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after buying an additional 464,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 314,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 942,229 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.