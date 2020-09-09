OKB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92.19 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One OKB token can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00052116 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $314.27 million and $92.19 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.09 or 0.05035580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

