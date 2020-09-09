OKCash (OK) Market Cap Tops $2.23 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $5,074.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,104.03 or 1.00613053 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000442 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00183228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 94.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,476,149 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.