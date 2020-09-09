Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00049732 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. Omni has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $562,221.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,046 coins and its circulating supply is 562,730 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

