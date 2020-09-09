ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Trading Down 7.7%

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 11,540,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,801,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.12, a PEG ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $246,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

