Opal (OPAL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Opal has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Opal has a market cap of $59,685.60 and $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004411 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00031366 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal Coin Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

