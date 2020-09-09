Opus Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $199,351.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00115619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00228773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01672954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000345 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00167787 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

