Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Cap Reaches $426,023.66

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $426,023.66 and $721.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00744019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,162.61 or 1.00488513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.01708118 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130567 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.