Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.36 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and $14.50 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

