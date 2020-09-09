Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Shares Down 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF)’s share price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 69,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 34,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

