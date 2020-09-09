Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post sales of $19.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.74 million and the lowest is $19.15 million. Orthopediatrics posted sales of $20.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year sales of $70.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.28 million to $71.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 327,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,494. The stock has a market cap of $891.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,496,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 121.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 261,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 2,266.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 179,073 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 944,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after buying an additional 136,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orthopediatrics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 405,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

