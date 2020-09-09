OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Trading Down 0.7%

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.33. 31,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 46,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.
About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
