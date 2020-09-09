Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). Ovid Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OVID shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,074. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.93. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 8,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $49,569.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 203,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

