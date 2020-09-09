Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $266,505.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000186 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,316,588 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

