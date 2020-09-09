PARSIQ Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 54% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $10.52 million and $630,685.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00072393 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00345080 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045696 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000438 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008489 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,172,933 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

