PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $60.02 million and $1.25 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,930.46 or 0.19208073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $506.09 or 0.05035580 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035285 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052116 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 31,093 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

