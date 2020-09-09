PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

