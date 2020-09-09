PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 8.3%

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.15. 679,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,942,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 525,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 505,400 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

