PDT Partners LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,110 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.40.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,333 shares of company stock valued at $11,813,324. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

