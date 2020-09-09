PDT Partners LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Altice USA worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $11,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $979,625,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000,796 shares of company stock worth $101,040,822. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,899,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,609. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.96. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

