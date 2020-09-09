Peerplays Market Capitalization Hits $1.85 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $60,270.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.01680643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00167188 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

