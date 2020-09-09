PENG Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, PENG has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. PENG has a market cap of $77,204.69 and approximately $2.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00115501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00226441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.01668257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00167606 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,342,287,349 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,818,986 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

