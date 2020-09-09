Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

PENN traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. 5,130,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,880,396. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $4,736,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

