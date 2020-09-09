Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.47. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 965,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pentair has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 48.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

