Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,293,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

