Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

PHR traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 780,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,495. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $264,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

