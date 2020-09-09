Pieridae Energy (CVE:PEA) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 395,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 89,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.43.

In other Pieridae Energy news, Director Andrew George Judson purchased 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,552.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,544.44. Insiders have bought 122,000 shares of company stock worth $44,445 in the last quarter.

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

