Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

In related news, insider Andrew Feltus purchased 4,000 shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

