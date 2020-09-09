PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Cap of $440,598.06

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $440,598.06 and $780,554.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,146.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.02202085 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00789302 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012091 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000576 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

